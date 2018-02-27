GUJRAT-A two-day national conference on "CPEC, Institutions and Inclusive Growth of Pakistan" is being held here at the University of Gujrat Hafiz Hayat Campus on Tuesday (today).

The conference is being organised by the UoG Department of Economics and will bring into light the immediate as well as the long-term positive impact on Pakistani economy and the pace of progress after its successful implementation.

UoG VC Prof Dr Ziaul Qayyum will preside over the opening ceremony of the conference to be held at Jinnah Auditorium. Chairperson Economics Department Dr Faisal Mehmood Mirza said that scholars and experts from all over the country will attend the conference wherein they will express their opinion about the geopolitical and economic importance of the CPEC. Technical and various other aspects will be also discussed during meetings of the experts, he said. Among those attending the conference are: Shahid Hafeez Kardar, Dr Abid Slehri, Prof Dr Imran Sharif Chaudhry, Muhammad Muzammil Zia, Prof Dr Ayub Siddiqui, Prof Dr Mansur Akbar Kundi, Prof Dr Fauzia Maqsood, Prof Dr Hafizur Rehman, Dr Arshad Ali Bhatti and Dr Shujaat Farooq.