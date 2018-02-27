WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump’s effort to end a scheme shielding young immigrants from deportation faced an uncertain future Monday, after the US Supreme Court declined to hear the case.

Trump’s move to end protections for hundreds of thousands of people brought illegally to the United States as children has been blocked by the lower courts. The White House had urged the Supreme Court to end the deadlock, but on Monday it declined, at least for now.

The decision muddies an already complex political debate over reforms to the US immigration system. Trump has tried to use the prospect of reinstating the program for political leverage - a quid-pro-quo in exchange for Democrats agreeing to build his much-vaunted border wall.

Barring Supreme Court intervention the Obama-era “DACA” - Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals - program will stay in place, even if recipients are still in legal limbo.

The White House on Monday insisted that the policy was “clearly unlawful.”

Lower courts have disagreed, ruling that the Trump administration had ended it unlawfully.

“The district judge’s decision to unilaterally re-impose a program that Congress had explicitly and repeatedly rejected is a usurpation of legislative authority,” White House spokesman Raj Shah said in a statement. “We look forward to having this case expeditiously heard by the appeals court and, if necessary, the Supreme Court , where we fully expect to prevail.”

Democrats welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision but said a political fix was still needed.

“Today’s decision puts a little more time on the clock,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal. “But fails to solve the underlying problem and in no way diminishes the urgency of Congress taking immediate action.” Some 690,000 Dreamers who registered under DACA - plus 1.1 million others who were eligible but did not sign up - had faced deportation beginning next month if no deal is reached. Trump on Monday complained about the lower court decision and said “we’ll see what happens.”

Trump on Florida shooting: ‘I’d run in there’ even without gun

President Donald Trump said Monday he would have rushed inside the Florida high school where 17 people were shot dead earlier this month, whether or not he was armed at the time.

“I really believe I’d run in there even if I didn’t have a weapon,” Trump told a group of state governors gathered at the White House.

“And I think most of the people in this room would have done that, too,” said the US president, while adding: “You never know until you’re tested.”

Trump has vocally criticized an armed deputy who failed to intervene in the February 14 Parkland mass shooting, suggesting he was a “coward.”

He took up that theme again in his comments to the governors, calling the performance of some Broward County sheriff’s deputies “frankly disgusting.” “They weren’t exactly Medal of Honor winners,” he said.

Trump reiterated his calls for stronger background checks, more effective responses to early warning signs, greater mental health resources and a ban on so-called “bump stocks,” devices designed to make semi-automatic weapons fire at even faster rates.

“Bump stocks, we’re writing that out,” he said. “I don’t care if Congress does it or not, I’m writing it out myself,” he said.

The US president also said he met with leaders of the National Rifle Association and told them, “fellows, we have to do something. We have to do background checks.” “If we see a sicko, I don’t want him having a gun,” he said.

The NRA, which has a strong presence among Trump supporters, has been a zealous defender of the constitutional right to bear arms, fighting even modest gun control proposals.

“There is no bigger fan of the Second Amendment than me and no bigger fan of the NRA,” Trump said. “These guys are great people. They’re going to do something. And they’re going to do it, I think, quickly. I think they want to see it. But we don’t want to have sick people having the right to have a gun.”

Trump has vowed to press ahead with gun law reform in the wake of the Parkland tragedy, but the White House has yet to announce support for specific legislation in Congress, where enacting federal gun restrictions faces major obstacles.

Lawmakers returned to Washington Monday under intensifying pressure to address the nation’s gun violence epidemic, with a new CNN poll showing that 70 percent of Americans now support stricter gun laws, up 18 points since October.

US lawmakers returned to Congress Monday under pressure to address the nation’s gun violence epidemic following the Parkland mass shooting, as staff make an emotional return to the Florida school where 17 people were killed.

President Donald Trump has called for gun law reform in the wake of the tragedy, including strengthening background checks on firearm purchases, but the White House has yet to announce support for specific legislation in Congress, where enacting federal gun restrictions faces major obstacles.

The Republican leaders in the Senate and House of Representatives have remained largely silent on the matter, with members of their party split on how to proceed.

The vast majority of Democrats want to bring gun control efforts to fruition in Congress, and a new CNN poll showed that 70 percent of Americans support stricter gun laws, up 18 points since October. Republicans from suburban districts where calls for gun control have swelled have expressed an openness to raising the age limit for purchasing semi-automatic rifles to 21, or banning devices that turn such weapons into machine guns. But many conservative lawmakers consider any action that restricts gun rights as a creeping assault on citizens’ constitutional right to bear arms.

The split appeared to leave the prospects of significant new gun legislation in doubt.

“I’m a little bit pessimistic that something will happen,” moderate House Republican Charles Dent told CNN Monday.

Dent said enhancing background checks and banning bump stocks “should be no-brainers,” but the president’s unambiguous support on the issue was still needed. Trump, who repeatedly touted his Second Amendment credentials on the 2016 campaign trail, has said he is open to raising the minimum age for gun purchases and to banning bump stocks, which were not used in the Parkland killings.

The National Rifle Association has opposed some of the proposed gun measures.

Trump wants to see security boosted at US schools, and has promoted the idea of arming some teachers and staff in addition to on-campus guards.

Speaking at the Governors’ Ball ahead of meetings with the top officials from all 50 states on Monday, Trump said school safety is a top priority: “I think we’ll make that first on our list.”

With the gun debate raging, students and teachers made an emotional return to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday for the first time since the February 14 massacre.

Staff were returning to work on Monday, and classes were to resume on Wednesday.

Other Parkland students meanwhile were traveling the country speaking to other students about their experience and the need for greater gun safety. They were also expected to meet with US lawmakers on Capitol Hill early this week.

In the latest display of courage from the Parkland student body, 17-year-old Madeleine Wilford who was shot multiple times addressed a press conference, where doctors said she is lucky to be alive.

“I’m so grateful to be here and it wouldn’t be possible without the officers and first responders and these doctors, and especially all the love that everyone has sent,” Wilford said.

The Parkland tragedy incident has once again shone the spotlight on the NRA, which fiercely opposes any limits to the right to bear arms enshrined in the US Constitution.

Several Democrats point to the NRA as an organization with immense influence among Republican lawmakers, contributing millions of dollars in campaign donations and pushing back against efforts to curb gun rights.

In recent days several major American corporations including airlines Delta and United, rental car firms Alamo, Avis, Budget and Hertz, and insurance providers Chubb and MetLife announced they were withdrawing benefits for the NRA and its members. The United States has more than 30,000 gun-related deaths annually.