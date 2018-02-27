LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asked the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) to provide technical assistance to the provincial government instead of financial aid.

He has showed commitment to completion of public welfare projects using indigenous resources of the Punjab government. He said this while talking to a high level delegation of Unicef here on Monday. He appreciated the cooperation rendered by the Unicef to mother and child health schemes, basic education and other sectors. He said that sufficient results had been achieved by the Punjab government from its anti-polio campaigns and efforts to minimise deaths of newborns. He said that financial resources will be provided for innovative schemes of health and education sectors and the projects will be completed in consultation with Unicef experts. He said that an organised programme of consummate cleanliness in villages across the province had been launched for the first time in the history of the country and this project will be continued in future as well. He said that thousands of tons of solid waste had been removed through Saaf Dehaat Programme and success of this programme had been ensured through third-party monitoring. He said that establishment of filter clinics in remote hinterlands will benefit people and ensure effective use of government funds.

The meeting was informed that Unicef is providing training to the staff of more than four thousand union councils in the province and 34 water filtration plants are being established initially for provision of clean drinking water. Similarly, provision of clean drinking water to people is being ensured through chlorination project at all water supply schemes of the province.

Regional Director of Unicef Jean Gough reiterated the proposal to provide technical assistance to Punjab for clean drinking water, sanitation, health, education and other projects. She appreciated the lead Punjab has taken over other provinces in education, healthcare and other social sectors. Country Director of Unicef Aida Girma-Melakuis, Chief Field Officer for Unicef Punjab Douglas G Higgins, health specialist Dr Tahir Manzoor, additional chief secretary for communication and works, secretary for housing, secretary for P&S health and others were present on the occasion.

AIIB ASKED TO INVEST IN PRIVATE SECTOR

A high level delegation of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) called on Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif here yesterday. During the meeting, various ongoing development projects launched in collaboration with the bank in Punjab were reviewed. Possible technical assistance to different projects in transport sector also came under discussion. On the occasion, various issues pertaining to water waste management, Rawalpindi Ring Road Project and Surface Water Project also came under discussion.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that vast expanse of Cholistan desert will be turned into lush green area through technical assistance of the bank, adding that more than six million acres of outback of the Cholistan will be irrigated through the irrigation project. Floodwater will be stored in reservoirs for irrigating Cholistan through canals. He said that development projects of the Punjab government are an example of its own with regard to transparency and high standards. He proposed that the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank think about prospects of investment in the private sector.

TRANSPARENCY IN DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that development projects of the PML-N government have been completed transparently and speedily maintaining high quality. The PML-N government is following a zero tolerance policy against corruption and Pakistan’s global ranking with regard to control of corruption has improved due to the solid steps of the government over the last four and a half years, the chief minister said while talking to provincial minister Sheikh Allauddin who called on him here yesterday.

The chief minister said that past rulers mercilessly plundered the resources and due to their corruption, loot and wrong policies Pakistan’s image was distorted at the global level. On the other side, he said, “our government has spent the hard-earned money of the people on public welfare projects with utmost honesty. A new example of savings has been set for the first time in the history of the country by saving national resources amounting to billions of rupees.