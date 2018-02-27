LAHORE- -Zuria Dor hosted a fashion brunch celebrating three years of the brand at their studio. The star-studded event was attended by who’s who of the fashion industry, socialites and media personalities. The event served as an opportunity for the guests to enjoy a beautiful Lahori spring day amongst latest product installations, music, food and peacocks.

Zuria Dor prides itself on being a home grown brand led by founders with backgrounds in engineering and innovation. The designer duo has previously showcased a capsule collection at London Fashion Week and subsequently being featured on Vogue. More power to the young minds of Pakistan who are trying to project a progressive image for the nation. Talking to this scribe, designer Kinza Latif said, “We have showcased two collections today. One is from the PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week, which we showcased last year. The other one is the collection we showcased at Pure London. The philosophy of our brand is to think globally and act locally. All the work showcased is created with an international technique keeping in my mind the modern bride of today.”