Islamabad Police have arrested 10 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics, weapons and stone property from their possession a police spokesman said.

Following the directions of DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, all officials of Islamabad police have accelerated their efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers.

According to details, CIA police arrested accused Saddaq Ali and recovered 1640 gram hashish from him. Shams colony arrested accused Syed Rahim and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him and police also arrested accused Hazrat Umer involved in illegally cylinder gas filling.

Shahzad town police arrested accused Raja Waseem and recovered 470 gram hashish from him.

Khanan police arrested accused Waqar Ahmed involved in bike theft. Aabpara police arrested accused Qasir Massaih and recovered 21 liter wine from him.

Bani Gala police arrested accused Mohsin Abbassi Golar police arrested accused Abid and recovered stolen property from him. Shalimar police arrested two accused waheed Akhtar and Rafqat and recovered 9mm pistol along with ammunition from him.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them. DIG Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

He said that Islamabad Police would also safeguard its youth from various evils like use of drugs and ensure brighter future of them.

He said that it is the collective responsibility of the every person of the society to remain alert against those involve d in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.