LAHORE - CIA police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested 21 suspects involved in heinous crimes, including murder and robbery, during the ongoing crackdown on criminals.

SP (CIA) Usman Ijaz Bajwa while addressing a news conference at his office said that the police also solved three blind-murder cases which took place in different parts of the metropolis during the last couple of months. The murder suspects were also produced before the media in handcuffs.

“The arrested suspects were also involved in several armed robberies. We have also recovered cash and looted valuables worth Rs 5.1 million from their possession,” SP Bajwa said. He said that the arrests were made during the ongoing crackdown against most-wanted criminal involved in murder, robberies, and burglaries. The crackdown will continue to hunt down street criminals as well, he added.

SP Bajwa further said that the CIA police teams arrested five suspects who had murdered Sajjad Sajawal and Rehana Kausar in Garhi Shahu and Shaban in Hydyara police precincts.