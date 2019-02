Share:

BAGHDAD - At least three people were killed and three others injured Tuesday in a roadside bomb explosion in Iraq’s western province of Anbar, a provincial police source said. “The incident took place in the morning when a roadside bomb, apparently planted by the Islamic State (IS) militants, went off near bus carrying construction workers in al-Nuaimiya area south of Fallujah, some 50 km west of the Iraqi capital Baghdad,” Major Mohammed al-Dulaimi told Xinhua. Iraqi security forces sealed off the scene as ambulances and civilian cars evacuated the victims to Fallujah hospital, the source said.

Al-Nuaimiya area, some 10 km south of Fallujah, is still witnessing attacks by the extremist IS militants still active in the area, al-Dulaimi said. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, but IS militant group, in most cases, has been responsible for such attacks targeting security forces and areas where crowds of civilians gather, including markets, cafes and mosques. The security situation in Iraq has been dramatically improved after security forces fully defeated the IS militants across the country late in 2017.

However, IS remnants have since regrouped in deserts and rugged areas, carrying out attacks against security forces and civilians despite the military operations from time to time to hunt them down.