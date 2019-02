Share:

ISLAMABAD - In Indian-occupied Kashmir, there is no let-up in the crackdown on Jamaat-e-Islami leaders and activists, as more than 400 JI activists have been detained since Friday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Deputy Inspector General of Police Atul Kumar Goel, confirmed the arrest of 200 JI members in South Kashmir alone. The detainees include the elderly and ailing persons.

Sixty-two-year-old deputy Ameer of Jamaat Ahmadullah Parray Makki was picked up from his home in Khiram village of Bijbehara along with 15 other JI activists and was lodged in Mattan jail.

Most of the JI activists in Islamabad district were also picked up in Dochnipora and Arwani areas. Some activists were arrested in Kokernag and Dilagam villages. Night raids continued in Kulgam district particularly in Redwani, Kujar, Frisal, Yaripora, Bogam, Bochroo, Bolsoo, Okay, Mohammadpora and Tarigam.

Former JI Ameer, octogenarian Sheikh Ghulam Hassan, who was detained despite being Bedridden was released on Monday, but was asked to report at the police station again.

In the crackdown, even Jamaat sympathizers and kin of JI activists, who are not affiliated with the organisation, have been booked. Many families said that before the mass arrests, the army has profiled some JI activists and called them to their camps. Several police officials on condition of anonymity confirmed to media that there were no charges against the detained Jamaat activists.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-i-Islam in a statement issued in Srinagar condemned the arrest of its leaders and activists and said it seems that those who currently rule are resorting to unethical tactics aimed at addressing their own electoral constituencies and garnering votes out of this approach even at the cost of basic human values which remain the essence of any democratic set-up.

India’s notorious investigating agency National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided the residences of senior resistance leaders including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Muhammad Yasin Malik and Shabbir Ahmed Shah in Srinagar.

Accoding to Kashmir Media Service, the NIA sleuths raided the Nigeen residence of the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, yesterday, and carried out searches.

The searches continued till last reports came in.

The NIA also raided the residences of illegally detained Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chief Muhammad Yasin Malik and Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party Chairman Shabbir Ahmed Shah. It also conducted similar raids on the houses of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and Salvation Movement Chairman Zafar Akbar Butt.

The raids were carried out even on the residences of those leaders who are already lodged in jails and police stations. The raids on the residences of Hurriyat leaders were going on when this report was filed.

Meanwhile, Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in Rawalpora area of Shopian district. The troops have sealed all the entry and exit points of the area.

The Chairman of Hurriyat forum Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in Indian-Occupied Kashmir strongly denounced the ongoing arrest spree by Indian troops and police in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “Undemocratic and illegal arrest spree of religious scholars, resistance leaders and Hurriyat activists continues unabated across valley.”

He said hundreds of Hurriyat leaders and religious scholars have been arrested in a crackdown launched by Indian police during past few days across the valley. “Use of force only furthers hardening of stand and revolt. Engagement is the only way out.” he said.

Meanwhile, a spokesman of the Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum in a statement termed the crackdown as the worst Indian state terrorism to suppress the Kashmiris’ ongoing freedom struggle. This all is being done under a well-thought-out plan which is getting exposed with each passing day, he said.

The spokesman said the arrest of dozens of youth and Hurriyat leaders and activists including Mukhtar Ahmed Waza and Haji Muhammad Younis speaks volumes about the repressive approach of the occupation authorities. He also paid rich tributes to the youth martyred by India troops in Kulgam district.