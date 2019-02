Share:

ATTOCK-The police booked and arrested a man on charge of swindling out his Christian fiancée of hundreds of thousands of rupees.

According to police, a girl (S Maseeh), resident of Attock informed the police that she, through social media had made contacts with one Asif, resident of Attock who introduced himself as doctor working in DHQ Hospital Attock. In August 2018, Asif proposed her and with the consent of her mother, she was engaged to him at a ceremony held at a hotel in Attock City. After a month, Asif told her that he had passed civil services examination and would soon be going to Lahore for training and become police officer.

After a few days, Asif contacted her and said that all shopping for their marriage would be done from Peshawar and received Rs 0.4 million from her mother with the promise, after two weeks all shopping will be completed.

Meanwhile, after a few days Asif again contacted her and said that his father had become seriously ill because of brain hemorrhage and that he needs money for a surgery of his father. The girl informed the police that she arranged almost 0.4 million rupees by taking loan from her relatives and selling jewellery and sent the money to Asif through easy paisa account. She claimed that when Asif demanded more money, she became suspicious and came to know “that Asif was a swindler who had deprived many other women and girls of cash in KP and shifted to Attock.” He was neither a doctor, nor had passed CSS examination, the girl informed.

Police on the application of S Maseeh have arrested the culprit and booked him under the cyber crime acts. Asif during initial investigation has confessed to his crime. He has been sent to jail.