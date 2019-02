Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Tuesday signed a $75 million loan agreement to widen and upgrade a road in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Manila-based lender has given additional financing of $75 million to widen and upgrade 42 kilometers (km) of the busy Mardan–Swabi road in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan. The loan agreements were signed by ADB Country Director for Pakistan Ms. Xiaohong Yang and Secretary of the Economic Affairs Division Mr. Noor Ahmed at a ceremony in Islamabad. Secretary of the Communications and Work Department Mr. Shahab Khattak represented Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority and the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The ADB initially approved a $140 million loan for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Road Improvement Project. However, later, the government of Pakistan in May 2018 had requested for additional financing. The ADB in December 2018 had approved a $75 million loan as additional financing for a project that aims to improve road conditions, capacity, and road safety on provincial roads in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan.

The additional $75 million in financing, approved by the ADB Board of Directors in December 2018, will upgrade the existing two-lane road between Mardan and Swabi to a four-lane divided road to accommodate increasing traffic demand and improve environmental resilience. The project will also build tolling and gender-sensitive amenities including bus shelters and pedestrian facilities and will promote road safety measures as part of the capacity building efforts for the Communications and Works Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Mardan–Swabi road spans the fertile agricultural and emerging industrial heartland of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province along the Indus and Kabul rivers. The region boasts rich Gandhara and Buddhist archeological and cultural heritage including the world heritage site of Takht Bhai. The upgraded road will ease traffic congestion and make travel faster and safer for tourists, commuters, and truckers in the region. The average daily traffic on the road connecting the two cities is about 7,000 vehicles, excluding the high volume of non-motorized traffic. Traffic will continue to grow at 3.4% annually.

The dualization of Mardan-Swabi road and rehabilitation of provincial highways shall complement and enhance economic mobility of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as well as Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation Corridor. Further, the additional financing will improve and complement the ongoing KP Provincial Roads Improvement Project that aims at rehabilitating 214 Kms of provincial highway network to improve the performance of roads and achieve higher service value for the province.

“The new dual carriageway will bring many benefits to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region,” said Ms. Yang. “The road will connect a thriving agricultural region with a busy industrial hub, and link the region to important tourist destinations such as Swat and Kalam through the Swat Expressway. The road will also improve rural people’s access to social services in Mardan, the province’s second largest city.”