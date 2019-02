Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH- Deputy Commissioner Mian Mosin Rashid and DPO Sadiq Ali Dogar Tuesday visited Chinese engineers camp located at motorway (M-4) on Jhang Road and inspected security measures. They directed to tighten the security around their camp and residential compound. They also directed to lessen unnecessary movement of Chinese nationals from their camps to avoid any untoward incident.

10 STUDENTS INJURED

Ten students of different villages were injured in a head-on collision between a van and a rickshaw near Hookran on Toba-Waryam Wala Road. The rickshaw was carrying minor students from their villages to their schools. The injured were shifted to DHQ hospital. The condition of two minor girls and the rickshaw driver was critical.

THREE DIE IN INCIDENTS

Two men died instantly when a Faisalabad-Multan bound bus hit their motorcycle at Pirmahal near Pirmahal-Multan Bypass on Monday night. The deceased were identified as Irfan and Shahid Ali. They were residents of Pirmahal.

In another incident, a 16 years old boy committed suicide at Gojra on Monday night. Police said that deceased Usman, son of Anwar, a residentof Chak 433/JB quarrelled with his mother over monetary issue. He hanged himself to a ceiling fan and died instantly.