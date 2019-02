Share:

Rawalpindi - Irrespective of religion, caste, ethnicity, , and creed, every Pakistani living in various parts of the country including Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan form a single identity known as Pakistaniat.

These remarks were expressed by speakers at the Pakistaniat Conference organized by Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) at the main auditorium of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) on Tuesday.

The students from various colleges and universities of Rawalpindi made a major chunk of the participants. Academia, intelligentsia, retired civil and military officers attended the conference.

Addressing the conference, former Pakistani High Commissioner to India ambassador (retd) Abdul Basit said that we are yet to achieve the objectives of creation of Pakistan which were equality and social justice. We all Pakistanis are equal and united. He further said that we will have to devise such policies that help the country to bring it out of abject poverty and ensure inclusive growth.

He said that we can achieve this objective by putting national interests above our personal interests. He said that India has created another drama like a surgical strike but it will fail to dent the resolve of the Pakistani youth.

In his address, Chairman Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies Major General (retd) M. Saad Khattak said that young people joining the rank of terrorist is a point of concern as 65 percent of our population is youth. He said that Pakistan is full of potential and there are numerous stories that people from lower middle class managed to reach higher echelon through dedication and efforts.

Addressing the conference, Vice Chancellor FJWU Prof Dr. Samina Amin Qadir highlighted the role of FJWU in promoting Pakistaniat where female from ethnic, religious and sectarian background study and contributes to nation-building. She said that this diversity is our strength like the bouquet is made of different kinds and specifies of flowers.

He advised students to remain positive in their approach and try to be as optimistic as possible and never fall prey to pessimists. He said Pakistan defeated terror and the masterminds behind it with the resolve of Pakistani people. He said that war is fought by the nation, not by armies. We should support our armed forces as any war can only be won with the support of the nation.

Second female officer to become a major general in Pakistan Army Major General (retd) Shahida Badshah said that if we want to serve Pakistan we will have to pledge with ourselves first that we will never bypass rules and regulation. She said that the road lies ahead but our youth needs to focus and develop a goal of life.

Regional Director National Internship programme Faizan Hassan said that youth needs to think out of the box to become change leaders. He said those who want to reach a certain level in a career have to strive hard.

He said actions and vision both make the direction of life otherwise it is a journey in circles.

He said that youth should build a true image of Pakistan in the world and that is also part of Pakistaniat.

Addressing the conference, Managing Director PICSS Abdullah Khan asked students to develop a purpose of life and then make tireless efforts to achieve that objective. He advised students to have an objective of life which is universal and one of the best objectives that one could pursue in life is to make the lives of others better.

While highlighting various social taboos in life that a woman belonging to middle-class family faces in our conservative environment, renowned female cyclist Samar Khan said that determined people achieve much in life and our younger generations should work for contributing positively in national development.

In their address, female fighter pilots of Pakistan Air Force SqLdr Saira Amin and SqLdr Ambreen Gul shed light on the role of women in defending the motherland. Both the lady officers highlighted that since the start of induction of female officers in Pakistan Air Force, lady officers are competing with male officers and they never lagged behind their male colleagues. First ever female Sword of Honour of Pakistan Air Force SqLdr said we perfume our professional duties along with our family duties like being the wife, mother, and daughter in law and learned the multitasking. Both the fighter pilots have also encouraged female students to develop skills and aim for high and there is nothing that cannot be achieved in life.

Other notable speakers of the conference included APS survivor AkilAzeem and motivational speaker FaizanHussan.