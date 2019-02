Share:

TIMERGARA - Following directives from high military officials, security forces on Tuesday handed over charge of Basic Health Unit Maskini and tourism department rest house to civil administration in Lower Dir district.

Two weeks ago, Corps Commander Peshawar Lt Gen Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood had announced at a grand jirga held at Dir Scouts Fort at Balambat that security forces would soon vacate all government buildings being used by them for security reasons including schools and hospitals.

Speaking at a function held in this connection at Maskini rest house, in-charge Al-Muhafiz 70 Punjab battalion Col Usman appreciated role of locals for restoration of peace in the area and thanked them for extending all out support for restoration of lasting peace in the area.