LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the incursion of Indian planes into Muzaffarabad Sector.

He paid tribute to PAF eagles for giving a timely and befitting response to the intruding Indian planes and said the nation is proud of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and stands by the brave armed forces. “Every child of the country is ready to defend the motherland and nefarious Indian designs will be fully foiled by the nation. The commitment and passion of the Pakistani nation is intact and the aggression of the enemy will be given a befitting reply,” he said.

The chief minister said that enemy cannot dare to have an evil eye on this motherland. “The Indian planes have violated the international laws by intruding into the Line of Control. In fact, aggressive Indian designs have become a threat to the region,” he said. “Intrusion of Indian airplanes into Muzaffarabad Sector shows their military jingoism and the fact is that the Indian government is trying to divert the attention from internal problems through its xenophobia,” the chief minister said.

REPORT ON METRO BUS

ACCIDENT PRESENTED TO CM

The initial report on collision of metro buses near Gajjumata has been presented to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. According to the report presented by the Punjab Masstransit Authority, the collision occurred between Yuhanabad and Dalukhurd metro stations at 9:50am on February 25. Metro bus No. M-60 coming from Shahdara to Gajjumata was running out of its lane which resulted in the accident. However, further investigation is under way and a case has been registered at Nishtar Colony Police Station. On the directions of the chief minister, the Punjab Transport Department has constituted a six-member inquiry committee headed by the Punjab Transport Authority secretary to investigate the matter.

City Traffic Officer Lahore, PMA District Manager (Operations), Regional Transport Authority Lahore Secretary, Senior Motor Vehicles Examiner Lahore and representative of the Punjab Emergency Services will be members of the said committee, which will submit its report after conducting a complete inquiry into the accident within three days.

CM REVIEWS PERFORMANCE

OF DEPARTMENTS

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a four-hour long meeting at Chief Minister’s Office here on Tuesday where performance and future roadmap of agriculture, food, revenue, forests and wildlife departments were reviewed in detail.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that farmers will be fully facilitated for promotion of agriculture sector on durable lines. Innovative programmes will be launched to increase agri-production and enhance income of farmers. He said that more than Rs2 billion have been allocated for the drip irrigation system and farmers will be provide certified cotton seeds as well to improve cotton production. Meanwhile, subsidy will be given on certified cotton seeds and sale of unpacked seeds will be banned.

The chief minister directed that action should be initiated against the production and sale of spurious pesticides. The farmers will be facilitated for sowing sunflower, olives and canola and special measures will also be taken for increasing the production of oil-seed crops. In this regard, the farmers will be given subsidy. He said the Punjab government has a launched crop insurance scheme adding that its target should be achieved within the given timeframe. A comprehensive plan of wheat procurement should be devised for the current year, he added. He said that PTI government will protect the rights of the farmers and distribution of gunny bags will be made purely on merit. Similarly, the farmers will be given full reward of their hard work, he added.

The chief minister directed that the cabinet committee should be constituted for upcoming wheat procurement campaign and this committee would prepare necessary monitoring mechanism. He said that trees plantation campaign should be made a success at every cost and directed that the detail of saplings planted under the campaign should be provided to him.

The Chief Minister said that he will get verify the saplings planted under the trees plantation campaign. He expressed the displeasure over planting less number of trees in DG Khan and sought a report from the Secretary Forests in this regard.

The meeting also decided to devise a comprehensive program for promoting hatchery in the province. Meanwhile, a pilot project will also be devised for the production of shrimps. The Chief Minister said that Punjab has a tremendous potential of fish and shrimp production and added that a fish health lab will also be established. He directed that a viable project should be prepared to promote cage fish culture and added that small fish farmers will be given priority in this regard. The meeting also deliberated upon the proposal of giving soft loans to the farmers for promoting cage fish farming. He said that cage fish farming will help generate new job opportunities. He also approved the pilot project of computerization of urban lands. Under the pilot project, the urban lands record will be computerized. He directed that provision of land records should be ensured to the overseas Pakistanis through their respective embassies.

Provincial Minister Agriculture Nauman Langrial, Minister for Forests & Fisheries Sabtain Khan, Special Assistant for Food Khurram Khan Leghari, Special Assistant for Forests and Fisheries Amir Muhammad Khan, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Secretaries of Agriculture, Food, Forests & Fisheries departments, Secretary (Implementation) to CM, Secretary (Coordination) to CM, DG Punjab Land Record Authority, Head of Special Monitoring Unit and senior officers attended the meeting.