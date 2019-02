Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Tuesday allowed the submission of proposal to the federal cabinet for approval of Rs200.075 million supplementary grant to the government of Balochistan under the ‘Pur aman Balochistan Policy’.

Finance Minister Asad Umar chaired meeting of the ECC. The ECC in consideration of request by Finance Division allowed submission of proposal to the federal cabinet for approval of Rs 200.075 million supplementary grants to govt of Baluchistan under the “Pur aman Baluchistan Policy”. Launched in August 2015, the Policy stipulated provision of funds on equal basis by the Federal and Provincial Governments for encouraging misled individuals (Ferraries) to give up militancy and play active role for development and prosperity of the Balochistan Province.

According to the summary of the ministry of finance, which was presented in ECC, the Prime Minister of Pakistan launched “Pur aman Baluchistan Policy” during his visit to Quetta on 5th August 2015 with the aim of encouraging misguided Baloch (Farraris) to surrender and mainstream their campaign for the development and prosperity of the province. Reportedly, the campaign has been a success as 2232 Farraris have surrendered to the state so far. Being an incentive bases effort, the Prime Minister of Pakistan announced Rs5 billion for rehabilitation and settlement of Farraris who surrendered to the State, to be equally shared by federal government and government of Balochistan. The Prime Minister directed Finance Division for the release of Rs250 million through supplementary grant on account of 50 percent share of federal government.

The summary stated that it was also directed that any further payments by the government of Balochistan to the armed militants shall subsequently be settled upon request. Finance Division released Rs250 million to the government of Balochistan on 16 March 2018. The Prime Minister’s office has now advised the Finance Division to initiate and place a summary before the cabinet for allocation and release of Rs200.075 million to government of Balochistan as supplementary grant on account of 50 percent share of federal government for rehabilitation of armed militants who have surrendered. The Finance Division has issued instructions that all supplementary grants would require prior approval of the cabinet. Foregoing in view, approval of the ECC is solicited for placing the summary before the cabinet for the grant of Rs200.075 million as supplementary grants for the release of government of Balochistan, as federal government share for “Pur aman Baluchistan Policy.”

The ECC has approved supplementary grant of Rs 4,64,00,000/-(forty six million and four hundred thousand only) for payment to families of deceased employees of Petroleum Division(Policy Wing) under the Prime Minister’s Assistance Package. It may be added that legal heirs of the officers/officials of Petroleum Division (Policy Wing) who died, while in service, between 15.6.13 to 09-02-15, requested that they may be granted all the benefits as per the Prime Minister’s Assistance Package issued on 20th October 2014. So the decision has accordingly been taken.

The ECC has also approved supplementary grant amounting to Rs. 20.00 million to Ministry of National Food Security & Research (MNFS&R) for operationalisation of its Plant Breeders’ Rights Registry. ECC also directed that the process for creation of 71 posts in the Registry may be expedited.

The ECC approved proposal of Commerce Division based on request by Philip Morris Pakistan Ltd. for export and analysis of tobacco seed at M/S Eurofins Dr. Specht Lab, Germany. The analysis report would help in production of good quality tobacco in future for domestic use and export purposes. The ECC approved supplementary grant of Rs. 11.441 million to Ministry of Privatization to meet expenses pertaining to relocation of its offices to the new premises, Kohsar Block.

The ECC considered the proposal of Power Division regarding approval of SNGPL as Gas Supplier for 1263.2 MW RLNG based Public Sector Power Generation Project near Trimmu Barrage, District Jhang, by Punjab Thermal Power (Pvt) Limited and in modification of its earlier decision of May 11, 2018, allowed signing of the PPA and RA with SNGPL instead of PLL. ECC further directed that in case of provision of RLNG to the Power Plant at Trimmu, and other plants to be operated/run on Furnace Oil (FO), the differential in the cost of FO and RLNG will be borne by the Government of Punjab..