LAHORE - Legislators from both sides of the political divide have proposed inclusion of minority members in the Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board.

Addressing a press conference at the Lahore Press Club on Tuesday, the legislators said that amendment bill would be introduced in the Punjab Assembly for giving representation to one minority member in the board. Bargad arranged the event participated by Sadia Sohail Rana, Tariq Masih Gill, Haroon Imran Gill, Sameera Ahmad, Shazia Abid, Khalil Tahir Sindhu and Syed Hassan Murtaza.

Saadia Sohail Rana said that support of the elected representatives was crucial for the passage of amendment bill. Representation of a minority member in the Board would be a significant to promote inclusivity and equal citizenship.

Haroon Imran Gill appreciated Bargad for assisting MPAs in thematic briefings, legislative drafting and parliamentary affairs. “We will request the opposition to support us in this endeavor,” he said. Tariq Masih Gill said that it was high time to support efforts to resolve issues of under representation of minorities and promote peaceful coexistence.

Murtaza urged MPAs to raise questions on issues that go beyond their respective constituencies as well to jointly work for such issues regardless of party affiliation. Khalil Tahir Sindhu said that Pakistan was entering a prosperous and peaceful phase ahead. “This needs to be facilitated with formulating and implementing appropriate laws to secure peaceful coexistence, to make this transition smoother,” he said.

Bargad Executive Director Sabiha Shaheen assured support of civil society in achieving the goal of equal citizenship and peaceful coexistence in the future.