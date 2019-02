Share:

MULTAN- Regional Manager Society for Protection of Rights of the Child (SPARC) Khurram Shehzad has demanded the government to impose heavy taxation on tobacco products for reducing the use of such harmful products.

Talking to the media here on Tuesday, he said that tobacco addiction increased at an alarming rate in Pakistan and it is a major cause of deaths of Pakistanis every year. “It is estimated that 24 million adults currently use tobacco in any form in Pakistan. The youth of Pakistan are being targeted by the tobacco industry,” he pointed out. He said that smoking caused many health complications like cardiovascular disease, lung injury, cancer and breathing problems.

It is not only injurious to the users’ health but it is also destructive for the people in the surroundings. He demanded the government to bring legal reforms for preventing youth’s easy access to cigarettes.

Field Manager Naeem Ahmad referred to SPARC’s recent research report “Big Tobacco-Tiny Targets” in which it was observed that around 1,500 youngsters start smoking every day in the country, which is a highly alarming situation. He said government needs to take comprehensive steps to control smoking trends among the youth in colleges & universities.