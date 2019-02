Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Building Control Section (BCS) of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) continues issuing approval for the transfer of plots despite being in non-conforming use, it has been learned.

The BCS does not bother if some other department of the Authority has adverse remarks about a building and the matter is pending at the Emergency and Disaster Management (E&DM) unit of the MCI and would instead issue NOC for transfer of property.

The E&DM Unit, in recent past, had repeatedly asked BCS to compel the owners to get approval for the transfer of property also from the E&DM unit so as to ensure that the property owners are complying the provisions of the life safety regulations.

In another case that surfaced recently, the BCS-III issued a NOC in respect of plot No. 73 and 74 Industrial Area sector I-9/2 Islamabad for family transfer despite being in non-conforming use. “The subject house has been checked by the concerned Building Inspector along withAssistant Director. They have reported that it is under conforming use and there is no building violation at present,” said the NOC issued by BCS-III in July 2018.

On the other hand, BCS-III had in 2017 issued a notice to Ghazanfar Hassan and others, owners/occupants of the said plot for violation of building and zoning regulations. “It has come to the notice of the Authority that following violations of the Islamabad Building Regulations and Islamabad Residential Sectors Zoning (Building Control) Regulations-2005 have been committed on the premises. 1- Unauthorized/illegal construction in rare areas. 2- Multiple trades (Aluminum store, Pizza Hut, Khyber Goods Traders) against the allotted trade (Plastic factory),” read the notice. It is therefore directed to remove the above-mentioned violation within 15 days of issuance of the notice failing which CDA will take action, said the notice further.

Furthermore, the Emergency and Disaster Management unit of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) had, in March 2018, issued Challan receipt to the said plot owners for violating the building bye-laws and not conforming to the rules and regulations. “The undersigned has personally supervised the inspection of the above plot and found absolutely vulnerable to natural or manmade disaster, precisely with regard to fire prevention, prevention, and protection and life safety arrangements. You are therefore directed to immediately deposit the imposed penalty and start the installation of advised equipment, failing which the premises are liable to be sealed under Islamabad Fire Prevention and Life Safety Regulations-2010,” said the challan receipt issued by Additional Director E&DM in respect of the plot.

According to the sources, the violations were still there and the BCS issued NOC for transfer of the plot.