ANKARA - Chad’s president, Idriss Deby Itno, is arriving in Turkey Tuesday for an official three-day visit at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to the Turkish presidential office.

The two leaders will “discuss all aspects of the bilateral relations between Turkey and Chad as well as opportunities for further enhancing cooperation between the two countries in various areas,” said a presidential statement. During talks in the capital Ankara, the leaders are expected to exchange views on the latest regional and international developments, the statement added. Erdogan paid a visit to the north-central African country in 2017, as part of a regional tour which also included Sudan and Tunisia.

At that time, the two countries signed several agreements to cooperate on development and technology, investment protection, mining, energy, diplomatic archives, and avoiding double taxation.

Since 2004, as part of Turkey’s outreach to Africa, Erdogan has paid several official visits to African countries and witnessed the signing of numerous bilateral pacts.