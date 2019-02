Share:

Islamabad - A senator from Balochistan said that the compensation to the affectees of the Miran Dam project was delayed by 11 years and now the affectees are demanding 300 percent more than the actual compensation.

The payment of compensation to the affectees of the Mirani dam was a huge issue that had been pending since the last 11 years and the affectees are demanding much more from the old rates, Senator Mir Kabeer Ahmed Shahi said while discussing the issue of compensation to the affectees of Mirani Dam during the Senate Standing Committee on Water Resourceswas. The meeting held on Tuesday was Chaired by Senator Shamim Afridi.

Mir Kabeer asserted that there is a marked difference in dollar rates and that the affectees must be compensated accordingly. Quoting a letter on behalf of 2700 affectees of Mirani Dam it was asserted that numerous upstream karez and orchards have been destroyed as a result of which mass migrations have taken place. Senator Mir Kabeer informed the Committee that the affectees demand a 300 per cent increase in compensation rates.

Senator Ahmed Khan was of the view that this grave injustice be recompensed at the earliest. He said that as per Asian Development Bank rules; making complete payments to land owners and affectees was prerequisite to begin work on its projects. It was asserted that the Department of Finance and the Irrigation Department, Government of Balochistan along with Deputy Commissioner Kech be summoned in the next meeting.

Beside the compensation to the affectees of Mirani Dam the committee discussed the NeelamJehlum Hydropower Project and PSDP proposals for for the water sector for the next fiscal year.

The Chairman lauded the measure of Rs 18 billion saved from the Mohmand Dam Project being allocated for the construction of Naulong Dam.

Regarding NeelumJehlum Hydro Project the Committee was informed that this project is of extreme importance and work on it commenced on 30 January, 2008. To ensure that all parties are compensated fairly, a Tripartite Agreement was drafted that was approved for the payment of Net Hydel Profit and Water Usage Charges to AJ&K. The Ministry of Finance, Government of Pakistan asserts that under Article 161 (2) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Net Hydel Profit is admissible only to the provinces. The Committee was informed that a result of these issues AJ&K is at loss. People’s lives have been distorted and mass migrations have taken place.

Senator Usman Khan Kakar stressed the need for payment to be made at the earliest so that the people of AJ&K may be recompensed. The Committee was informed that this matter has been referred to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and a decision is awaited. It was recommended that the matter must be referred to the Cabinet after the ECC decision. The Committee also deliberated over the PSDP proposals for the next fiscal year.

The meeting was attended by Senator Sana Jamali,Senator Quratul Ain Marri, Senator Ahmed Khan, Senator Muhammad UsmanKhan Kakar, Senator Gianchandand senior officers of the Ministry of Water Resources, Department of Irrigation, Sindh and Balochistan and Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA).Senator Mir Kabeer Ahmed Shahi was a special invitee.