Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Fazal Pechuhu Tuesday informed that use of contraceptives was increased by four percent in rural areas while three percent decrease was recorded in urban areas of the province during the last year. She said that overall use of contraceptives has been increased nominally.

Furnishing replies during the Question Hour, the minister stressed upon the need for planning the population, which is increasing ‘exponentially’. Highlighting the measures being taken by the department to control the population, Pechuho said that 72 Reproductive Health Units for provision of services have established, adding that as many Mobile Service Units (MSU ) that provide reproductive health services to remote areas where other facilities are bit available. The “MSU operate from especially designed vehicles which posses all the facilities of a mini clinic. It ensure complete privacy gynecological procedures.,” the minister said while adding that due to resource constraints MSUs are not fully functional.

Dr Pechuho said that the Reproductive Health Services “A” Centres were hospital based units for provision of full range of reproductive health services which comprised family planning methods including contraceptive security (CS) and maternal and child health (MCH) care, prevention and management of reproductive tract infections and sexually transmitted infections.

The minister informed that five ‘No-scalpel vasectomy’ (NSV), which is preferred method of contraception a men, centers have also been established at Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana, Nawabshah and Moro. “A total 1,250 Social Male Mobilizers are also working at union council level for counseling the men. The social mobilizers dispense pills and other contraceptive items,” she added. Responding to a question, Pechuhu said that they were trying to take Ulemas and Clerics onboard. The minister was of the view that they were also holding seminars at Medical colleges to aware the students about this ‘alarming issues, adding that a subject regarding population would be included in the curriculum of secondary and higher secondary level. She added that the department in collaboration with other stakeholders arranges public walk and seminars every year on special days like world Population Day, World Contraceptives Day ensuring participation of Media persons for coverage. We also take information Department on board to run campaign on media. She said that the main reason behind the increase in population was migration, saying that a large number of people move towards Sindh as well as numbers of illegal migrants was increased big time. “The induction of people in such numbers derails our efforts,” she added.

WATER-BORNE DISEASES

To a question, the minister asked the citizens to consume boiled water to prevent from water-borne diseases, saying that water provided by the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board may be contaminated as the water distribution system was. She said that Naegleria can only be prevented through chlorination of water and other measures for leak proof supply of water.