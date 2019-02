Share:

I am writing this letter on behalf of the citizens of Kech to make you aware of certain lives of Turbat city. In today’s world, we the inhabitants of Turbat are facing issue which the modern world faced during 8th country - water, internet, unemployment and absence of rules and regulations. People are suffering from fundamental health issues. The government didn’t pay concern over basic health problems. Subsequently, the medicines companies are selling poisons in the name of medicine. There is no proper check and balance on inflation, and there is no surveillance over hygiene food and eating ingredients. Last but not least the issue of education for every child of our city should be the basic concern of authorities.

ZUMRID FAQEER MOHD,

Turbat, February 2.