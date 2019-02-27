Share:

Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said on Wednesday that Pakistan supports the idea of giving peace a chance as no one was desirous of war.

Speaking at a conference in Islamabad on Wednesday evening, he said the Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has also mentioned in his address that initiating war is easy but it would go the control of either of the countries’ leadership.

The minister also said that sane voices were also being heard from India that there should be no war to gain political objectives. He hoped that peace would prevail, which would be in the best interest of both the countries and the world.

Fawad said, “No religion teaches violence.” He said that there was no room for extremism in Islam, adding that Pakistan has successfully tackled irregular conflicts by rendering over 70,000 lives, which indicates our society's strong resilience.

He said that Pakistan has defeated terrorism and now it would stand successful in tackling the issue of extremism. The minister said that they would not allow to put the regional peace and stability at risk for electoral gains.

He further said that Pakistan’s desire for peace should not be misconstrued as weakness.