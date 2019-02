Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday contacted the United States and briefed about the aggression and violations by India along the Line of Control.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi telephoned US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and apprised him about the LoC violation by India and Pakistan’s response.

He said India was jeopardizing the peace in South Asia for its political purposes and elections. He added that Pakistan is desirous of peace in the region, but will not compromise on its territorial integrity.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan has already conveyed Indian designs to the international community. Qureshi condemned the Indian aggression and expressed hope that US will play its role in this regard. He said Indian aggression can disturb joint efforts to establish peace in Afghanistan.

China calls for restraint

APP adds: A Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson on Tuesday called for restraint from both India and Pakistan and said that a sound relationship and cooperation between the two nations served the interests of the international community as well as peace and stability in

South Asia.

Reacting to India’s airspace violations along the Line of Control (LoC), he said :“We have taken notice of the relevant reports. I want to state that India and Pakistan are important countries in South Asia.

“A sound relationship and cooperation between the two countries serve the interests of all countries and peace and stability in South Asia,” Lu Kang said during his regular briefing while responding to a question in this regard.

He hoped that the two countries would exercise restraint and do more to improve their bilateral relations.

Responding to Monday’s telephonic talk between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, he said : “Yes indeed, both the Foreign Ministers held a telephonic call yesterday.”

During the conversation, Wang Yi listened carefully to his Pakistani counterpart’s notifications and proposals on the issue, he said.

EU says in contact with Pakistan, India

AA adds: The European Union (EU) on Tuesday urged tensions be decreased after Indian warplanes violated Pakistan’s airspace.

“We are following very closely current development between India and Pakistan,” said EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic.

“We remain in contact with both countries, what we believe essential is that all exercise maximum restraint and avoid further escalation of tensions,” Kocijancic added.

India said its warplanes in a pre-dawn attack on Tuesday bombed what it called was a terrorist training camp.

Pakistan Army spokesman Asif Ghafoor, said on his Twitter account that the Indian Air Force violated the Line of Control.

“Indian aircrafts intruded from Muzaffarabad sector.

Facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage were reported,”Asif Ghafoor said.

Tensions pose risk to regional stability: UK

The UK said that it was concerned that rising tensions pose a risk to regional stability, a UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokesperson said.

UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt had held telephonic conversations with Indian and Pakistani foreign ministers on Monday.