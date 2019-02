Share:

RAWALPINDI - A 22-year-old girl was stabbed to death allegedly by her brother in a house located at Majeedabad in Sagri Village over not tendering resignation from a private job she was doing in office, informed official sources on Tuesday.

The girl identified as Rukhsana while the incident took place within limits of Police Station Rawat, they said.

However, the family had not reported the matter to police and shifted the dead body to Kashmir, sources said. A police team, on getting information, rushed to the village where the people informed the investigators that the family moved the dead body to Kashmir, the source said.

Station House Officer (SHO) PS Rawat Ijaz Hussain Qureshi, when contacted, said it was reported to police that the girl committed suicide. He said police had not received any formal application from any quarter about the incident. He said the family had managed to take the dead body to Kashmir before police reached the crime scene.

He said the family members of the girl had shared with neighbors and the villagers that she committed suicide. “I have ordered police to place a Nakka at Kallar Syedan Road to arrest the family carrying body of girl but they could not be traced,” he said.

He said police may approach a court of law for getting permission for exhuming the grave of girl if she was murdered.

In a separate incident, a building has collapsed near Pirwadhai graveyard due to heavy rain, informed Rescue 1122. Due to building collapse, three people were injured while Rescue 1122 has launched an operation to rescue the victims, the officials said.

A man namely Muhammad Arshad was killed after being hit with a moving train at Mareer Railway Bridge. Rescue 1122 shifted the dead body to Benazir Bhutto Hospital for an autopsy. According to Rescue 1122, the man was trying to cross railway track when a speeding train hit and killed him.