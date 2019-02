Share:

Aids is one of the biggest diseases that affects the world right now, as every country struggles to find a cure for the disease. This is especially true in the case of developing countries like Pakistan. At least 132,000 people in Pakistan have been diagnosed with Aids. The reports are that 60,000 people in Punjab have Aids, 52,000 in Sindh and 17,000 each in KPK and Islamabad. A United Nations report revealed that girls between the age of 15 and 19 are infected with the virus that causes Aids, every three minutes. While Aids related deaths have decreased since 2010 in all other age groups, it continues to affect the older age group. About 1.2 million 15 to 19 years olds are living with this immune system destroying virus in 2017, according to UNICEF. Therefore, government should take an action against this deadly disease.

GUL SAMEEN RAHMAT,

Turbat, February 1