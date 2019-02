Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday summoned Director Cyber-Crime Wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on next of hearing of a petition seeking action against those involved in uploading anti-state material on social material.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of the petition and deferred hearing in this matter till May 19 after issuing afore-mentioned directions in this matter.

The court also directed also Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and Chairman Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) to apprise the court about their powers regarding social media on the next hearing.

The IHC bench issued these directions while hearing a petition moved by Farrukh Nawaz Bhatti through his counsel Raja Rizwan Abbasi. He cited Secretary IT, Secretary Interior, Chairman PTA, Chairman PEMRA and DG FIA as respondents.

In his petition, he mentioned verdict of IHC single bench dated July 4 wherein, the court had held, “The instant petition is disposed of with the direction to respondents No 1 to 6 to ensure that the obligation cast upon them under various laws regarding the publication of material in press, electronic media and / or social media to ensure that no material which is derogatory to the interest and integrity of Islamic Republic of Pakistan and its institutions and inunctions of Islam be allowed to be published or to be on internet.”

The verdict further added, “In this regard, the referred institutions shall ensure taking appropriate action as provided under the law with respect to any complaint made before them or any material which comes to their knowledge which is in violation of the referred laws.”

The petitioner adopted in the present matter that the respondents have not properly obeyed the orders passed by the court rather they have polluted their own undertaking as they have failed to take appropriate measures to restrain anti-state campaign and protest as per the earlier orders passed by the court.

He contended that the respondents have not honoured the court orders and failed to discharge their duties which act is violation of their own undertaking. He added that this act of respondents is highly illegal, contemptuous and violation of order passed by the court.

Therefore, he prayed to the court that the respondents may kindly be summoned and punished in accordance with law.