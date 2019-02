Share:

KARACHI - Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Information, Law and Anti Corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the recent unsubstantiated allegation leveled by India against Pakistan illuminate that this war mongering and hype is being created merely to influence the upcoming election in India.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Murtaza Wahab said that we stand as one nation under one flag to protect the dignity and integrity of our beloved Pakistan.

He paid rich tributes to Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for foiling a bid of aggression by Indian Air Force.

The Advisor to CM said that India must never try to impose war on Pakistan saying armed forces of country are ready to counter any aggression.

He said that India is the biggest enemy of socio-economic development in the region.

Murtaza Wahab said that entire Pakistani nation is united to foil Indian designs and conspiracies.

Condemning the Indian aggression in strong words, he said that valiant Pakistani armed forces are best forces the world over and would respond to India aggression with full vigor and braveness.

The Advisor to CM Sindh that people of Pakistan and their armed forces knew how to defend their motherland.