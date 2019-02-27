Share:

Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed on Wednesday Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Wing commander Abhinandan took off in a MiG 21 jet and is yet to return.

While addressing a press conference, a spokesperson for the Indian MEA said, "We have lost one MiG 21 and its pilot. Pakistan claims that he is in their custody, we are ascertaining the facts."

Earlier, a video of a captured Indian pilot was released on Wednesday hours after the Pakistan Air Force shot down two Indian jets within the Pakistani airspace and arrested two pilots, one in injured condition.

In the video, one of the captured pilots can be heard saying: “My name is Wing Commander Abhinandan. My service number is 27981. I am a flying pilot. My religion is Hindu.”

When asked to share more, the arrested pilot can be heard saying: “I’m sorry sir, that’s all I’m supposed to tell you.”

India media reports confirmed IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan took off in a MiG 21 Bison jet and is yet to return. Wing Commander Abhinandan is the son of a retired Indian Air Marshal, the reports added.

The other pilot who was arrested in an injured state is under treatment at CMH, Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor said during a press conference held after Pakistan's retaliatory action to India's aggression.