Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Assembly Tuesday passed a unanimous resolution to hail the timely response of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) against the Indian aggression and forced its jets to scramble back.

A joint resolution tabled by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Sadia Javed, Mangla Sharma of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Umar Umari reads: “This house resolves to condemn the revolting violation of Line of Control by Indian Air Force from Muzaffarabad sector. This House appreciates the timely and effective response by the Pakistan Air Force. This House stands united with our fearless forces working tirelessly day and night to safeguard our motherland.”

Speaking on the occasion, Sadia said that Pakistan Air force gave timely response to India’s cowardice act. Both countries are atomic power and we want peace in the region but desire for peace should not be considered as weakness, she added. Mangla Sharma was of the view that the attitude of India is condemnable.

Syed Abdul Rasheed of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal said that the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing this as his election preparation. “We support the PM Imran Khan brave response to India,” he added.

The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s Sarwat Fatima said that Pakistan had always tried to maintain peace in the region but in the response, India had sabotaged the peace. She added that the TLP stand besides our brave armed forces.

The Grand Democratic Alliance’s Nusrat Sehar Abbasi said that we all irrespective of the political affiliation are united. She said that people are being killed by Indian forces in Jammu and Kashmir. The PPP’s Surrendra Vallasi stated that Narrendra Modi is the buthcher as he is killing Muslims, Dalits and other minorities in India. “Hindu community of Pakistan stands beside with our armed forces,” he added.

The PTI parliamentary leader Haleem Adil Shaikh said India tried an air attack, but its jet fled cowardly, dropping their payload. He asked India not to think it could ever attack target inside Pakistan. He also asked the Modi government to stop violations of human rights in his country.

Opposition leader Firdaus Shamim Naqvi was of the view that war was not in favour of any country, but it doesn’t mean that we cannot defend our motherland. “If India repeats the same mistake, we would not let them go alive,” he said and added that entire nation was united on the issue and stand beside our armed forces.

The former chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah also spoke on the occasion, stating that Pakistan had defeated India in 1965 despite lacking latest equipment and weapons. The members of this house express their passion as well as the entire nation has the same passion for our motherland.

A total 31 lawmakers including the PPP’s Syeda Marvi Faseeh, Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman, Tanzeela Umi Habiba and Dr Sohrab Sarki, Nand Kumar of GDA, the PTI’s Shariar Khan Shar PTI and Sanjay Gangwani and Nasir Hussain Qureshi of the MQM-P also spoke.

After the speeches, the deputy speaker Rehana Leghari, who was chairing the house, moved the resolution to the house on which the entire assembly stood up for saying ‘eyes’ to get the resolution adopted unanimously. After that the members chanted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans.

Separately, a resolution, felicitating the entire nation on the birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatima Zehra (RA), was also adopted unanimously. The resolution was tabled by Opposition Leader Firdaus Shamim Naqvi.

MURAD CONDEMNS

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also condemned India aircraft intrusion across LOC. He said Pak Army was capable enough to respond strongly back to India but “we are peace loving nation and want peace to prevail in the region,” he said and added “this may not be considered our weakness,” he said. Murad said that the whole nation was standing behind our valiant armed forces and we know better how to defend our borders and the mother land.