Former JI Ameer, octogenarian Sheikh Ghulam Hassan, who was detained despite being Bedridden was released on Monday, but was asked to report at the police station again.

In the crackdown, even Jamaat sympathizers and kin of JI activists, who are not affiliated with the organisation, have been booked. Many families said that before the mass arrests, the army has profiled some JI activists and called them to their camps. Several police officials on condition of anonymity confirmed to media that there were no charges against the detained Jamaat activists.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-i-Islam in a statement issued in Srinagar condemned the arrest of its leaders and activists and said it seems that those who currently rule are resorting to unethical tactics aimed at addressing their own electoral constituencies and garnering votes out of this approach even at the cost of basic human values which remain the essence of any democratic set-up.

India’s notorious investigating agency National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided the residences of senior resistance leaders including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Muhammad Yasin Malik and Shabbir Ahmed Shah in Srinagar.

Accoding to Kashmir Media Service, the NIA sleuths raided the Nigeen residence of the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, yesterday, and carried out searches.