Share:

LOS ANGELES - Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom bonded over burgers. The couple - who got engaged earlier this month - first met at the Golden Globe awards three years ago when the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor swiped some fast food from the ‘Witness’ singer’s table - but she thought he was ‘’hot’’ so let him have the meaty treat. She told talk show host Jimmy Kimmel: ‘’In-N-Out plays a big role in my life. We bonded over an In-N-Out burger about three years ago at the Golden Globes. ‘’He stole one off of my table, I was sitting with Denzel Washington he took it and I was like, ‘Wait! Who- oh, wow, you’re so hot. Fine, take it.’’’

Flashing her pink diamond floral-shaped engagement ring, she continued: ‘’Then I saw him at a party [afterwards] and was like, ‘How are those onions sitting on your molars?’ He was like, ‘I like you’ and then, you know, cut to...’’ The 34-year-old singer - who was previously married to Russell Brand - also admitted she dropped some hints when it came to her engagement ring.

She admitted: ‘’I voiced my opinions.’’ But while the ring may not have been a surprise, the ‘Chained to the Rhythm’ hitmaker had no idea what Orlando was planning when it came to his proposal. She recalled: ‘’It was Valentine’s Day. It was very sweet. We went to dinner I thought we were going to go see some art, after dinner, but instead we pulled up to a helicopter. ‘’He asked me to marry him in a helicopter. We did land and it was like James Bond, everybody had an ear piece and we were rushed over... we landed on a rooftop [in Los Angeles] and my whole family was there, and all my friends. He did so well.’’