Karachi - K-Electric along with law-enforcement agencies conducted a crackdown against power thieves and bill defaulters in different areas of North Karachi.

According to spokesperson, the teams raided Tayyab Sweets, a popular bakery and sweet shop located near UP Morr for dues over Rs 1.3 million. Notices were served and their power supply was disconnected. During another raid, in the area of 11-B North Karachi, more than 150 illegal connections ‘Kundas’ were removed and notices were served to the consumers.

“KE is carrying out a massive crackdown against power theft and defaulters which is in line with the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act 2016. Defaulters and power thieves could face prosecution that can lead to a penalty as high as Rs 6 million and imprisonment of up to 7 years,” said a statement.