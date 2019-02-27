Real Madrid defender and captain Sergio Ramos
The booking Ramos saw for a foul in the middle of the pitch means he is set to miss next week's return leg in the Santiago Bernabeu, which Madrid are clear favorites to win, but would also mean he would be clear of bookings for the closing rounds on the tournament.
Speaking on TV directly after the final whistle, Ramos strongly implied that he had deliberately taken a yellow card, saying: "there are times in football when you have to take complicated decisions and that is what I did."
Those words mean he now faces a two-game ban under Article 15c of UEFA's disciplinary rules and although the player later took to social media to deny any intent, his post-game declaration appeared to indicate otherwise.
Ramos will play for Real Madrid in their Copa del Rey semifinal against Barcelona on Wednesday night and will have to be careful in that game as well, as a booking would see him suspended for the final if Real Madrid