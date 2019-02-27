Share:

Real Madrid defender and captain Sergio Ramos risks missing the quarterfinals of the Champions League if his side qualify , after UEFA confirmed it would investigate whether he deliberately picked up a booking in the first leg of his side's 2-1 away to Ajax on February 14.

The booking Ramos saw for a foul in the middle of the pitch means he is set to miss next week's return leg in the Santiago Bernabeu, which Madrid are clear favorites to win, but would also mean he would be clear of bookings for the closing rounds on the tournament.

Speaking on TV directly after the final whistle, Ramos strongly implied that he had deliberately taken a yellow card, saying: "there are times in football when you have to take complicated decisions and that is what I did."

Those words mean he now faces a two-game ban under Article 15c of UEFA's disciplinary rules and although the player later took to social media to deny any intent, his post-game declaration appeared to indicate otherwise.