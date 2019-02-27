Share:

Flight operations were suspended across major airports in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday, in wake of the escalating tensions between Pakistan and India.

The move comes after Pakistan Air Force (PAF) shot down two Indian aircraft inside Pakistani airspace earlier today and arrested an Indian pilot on ground.

According to manager Lahore Airport, flight operations have been suspended at the Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot and New Islamabad International Airport.

All incoming and outgoing local and international flights have been suspended until further orders, he added.

Incoming flight from Guangzhou in China has also been sent back.

Further, sources said a passenger airplane was stopped from taking off from Bacha Khan International Airport in Peshawar on the orders of Civil Aviation Authority.

Pakistan military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor said Indian Air Force (IAF) crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and two of their aircraft were shot down by PAF inside Pakistani airspace.

"One of the aircraft fell inside AJK while other fell inside IoK. One Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground while two in the area," Director Gneral of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said.

The action comes a day after Pakistan military warned India of retaliatory action following violation of Pakistani airspace by Indian aircraft. The Indian jets intruded into the Pakistani airspace from the Muzaffarabad sector and dropped their payload on what India claimed was a terrorist camp, before they were repelled by timely action from the Pakistan Air Force.