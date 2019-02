Share:

LAHORE - A 40-year-old man was found dead on a footpath near Expo Center in Johar Town on early Tuesday.

The police shifted the body, not identified yet, to the morgue for autopsy.

An official at the Nawab Town police station said that the deceased lying dead on a footpath as they reached the spot. Some passersby spotted the body and alerted the police by phone in the morning. The police were investigating the death.