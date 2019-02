Share:

LAHORE - Political leadership has spoken in unison against the Indian violation of LoC and has vowed to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Army against any aggression from the enemy.

PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehhaz Sharif has said that in case India waged war, Pakistan will inflict on it crushing defeat to the extent of raising Pakistani flag at New Delhi.

He said Indian Prime Minister Modi is out to put the poor people of the region into the inferno of war. Modi is killing innocent Kashmiris in Held Kashmir, he said.

He said that Pakistan’s peace overtures must not be construed as its weakness, adding, in case of war every Pakistani will be behind Pak Army in defence of the country.

Shehbaz Sharif said that he was ready to lay down his life for the sake of motherland.

Former President and PPP Co Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari has said that India must not be doubtful about Pakistan’s defence capability and added, India must be ready to face the music if it messed with Pakistan.

Zardari said Modi wants to destroy peace in the region in order to win the next election on the basis of Pakistan enmity. But his policy is bouncing back on him even in India, he added.

PML-N Quaid and former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has vehemently condemned the Indian violation of the LoC.

Talking to Maryam Nawaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat jail, Nawaz Sharif expressed serious concern over the Indian Airforce violation of the LoC and prayed, may Allah Almighty save Pakistan against any harm.

Governor Punjab and PTI leader Ch Muhammad Sarwar while strongly condemning violation of the LoC by the Indian war planes, has called upon the UN to take notice of the Indian act.

He also appreciated the Pakistan Airforce response to the Indian aircraft which tried to enter Pakistan and said today the whole Pakistani nation is united to defend the country against Indian aggression.

PML-Q leader, Ch Shujaat Hussain has said that it is time to expose the Indian war mongering to the world.

He said that India has shown enmity to Pakistan and the Modi government has gone to the extreme in this behalf for the sake of winning next election.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervez Elahi has said that India showed cowardice by entering Pakistan air territory in the dark of the night.

India will not find escape if it ventured to attack Pakistan,Pervez Elahi said, adding, Pakistan will also liberate Kashmir from the Indian yoke of slavery.

Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has said that Pakistan will give befitting response to every aggressive act of India.

The defence of Pakistan is impregnable, he said asking Indian PM Modi to shun befooling the Indian people through propaganda against Pakistan.

PPP leader Rahman Malik has said that Indian violation of air territory of Pakistan shows that the Pulwama incident was staged managed by the Modi government. Pakistan Army is capable of giving crushing reply to Indian aggression, he added.

He said the war frenzy of Modi will be harmful for the world peace.