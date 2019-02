Share:

ISLAMABAD-Moot on Islamization of laws commenced at International Islamic University (IIU) where participants urged improvement in the judicial system in the country to provide relief to the individuals.

A three-day national conference on “Islamization of Laws in Pakistan: An overview of the Role of Constitutional Institutions” held at Shariah Academy of IIUI discussed ideas of Islamization of laws, the role of the constitutional and future prospects.

A statement issued said that the participants aimed at evaluating the ways and mechanisms provided for the Islamization of laws in Pakistan and to identify the laws Islamized so for and critically evaluate.

The participants also scrutinized the impediments to the process of Islamization of laws and they also identified the future prospects for Islamization of laws.

Justice Retired Jawwad S. Khawaja, in the opening ceremony, stressed upon improvements in the judicial system.

He added there was a need for basic changes in the system. Talking about the provision of justice, he said the state is responsible for the provision of justice and prompt justice is prerogative of every individual.

He continued that procedural laws be taken in attention for Islamization of laws. He said it takes 25 years to a civil case for the verdict, this delay is unjustified. He also highlighted the Importance of Urdu and its promotion.

Dr. MasoomYasinzai, Rector IIUI urged upon educational institutions to be relevant to the needs of society and hoped that the conference would end with recommendations useful for Islamization of laws.

He told that participants about IIUI that it has become compatible with the changes of hour and they are well focused on interdisciplinary and advanced research through its Al-Farabi complex’s centers. He said that IIUI’s given Payam e Pakistan narrative has been accepted across the nation and abroad with proving that educational institutions are the weapon to win the future wars.

Earlier, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmed, Director General Shariah Academy told that as many as52 research papers will be presented about the judiciary, parliament, Council of Islamic Ideology and also role of Supreme Court and the high court in Islamization of laws.introduction of Shariah academy. He also presented an introduction of the academy on the occasion.

The opening ceremony of the conference was also attended by Vice President IIUI Dr. Muhammad Munir, Famous jurist Dr. Anwar ul Haq and Justice Dr. Muhammad All-Ghazali and other renowned experts of law.

The three days moot will be attended by renowned personalities hailing from legal fraternity including Justice Faez Essa and people from other walks of life such as senior media personnel, teachers, researchers, lawyers, and scholar.