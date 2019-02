Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-In the face of prevailing aggressive posture of India at the frontiers including the Line of Control in Jammu & Kashmir ever since the Pulwama incident, morale of the forward areas population along LoC are extremely high with the spirit of giving befitting response in same coin to every misadventure of the enemy, should to shoulder the valiant armed forces of Pakistan.

The reality found during the visit of this Correspondent to various forward areas close to this side of LoC in Samani valley sector of Bhimbher district, where life was going normal as routine.

The local population in the forward areas closed to the LoC including Bandala, Chahi, Baghser, Kahawaliyan and other areas in Samani valley is passing through the normal life as routine without taking any care of the recent threats by the Indian political and military leadership of launching aggression since soon after the Pulwama incident.

Non of the dwellers has moved from their houses located at the LoC in the Samani valley and other forward areas to any safer place ever since India started harping on threatening tone against Pakistan.

“India lives in the paradise of fools if think of launching any misadventure against Pakistan or Azad Jammu Kashmir”, said a local resident Muhammad Azeem, son of Shahab din, a retired civilian official in village Baghser.

“The people of AJK will fight shoulder to shoulder the brave armed forces of Pakistan for the defence of the motherland and thwart every misadventure of the enemy from across the LoC”, he said while talking to this scribe on Tuesday.

Same was the high spirit of Haji Muneer Ullah, another local elder from the frontline Bandala village on this side of the LoC in Samani valley who also expressed the determination of the local population of frustrating every Indian aggression with full vigour, along with the brave armed forces of the country. The AJK government has, meanwhile, put the local civil authorities on alert to deal with any eventuality especially in the forward areas closed to the Line of Control in the liberated territory in case of any impending misadventure by the enemy from across the LoC.

AJK minister condemns

India’s abortive aggression

AJK Youth and Sports Minister Ch Muhammad Saeed Tuesday vehemently condemned the violation of Pakistan’s airspace across the Line of Control by Indian warplanes and urged the international community to take notice of the aggression by New Delhi.

Talking to media here on Tuesday, the minister called upon the United Nations and international community to keep India abstained from aggressive posture to avert threat of nuclear conflict between the two arch rivals in the region. Saeed said that the valiant armed forces of Pakistan has all the rights to depend its frontiers and can retaliate the enemy’s aggression in the same coin.

He said that people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir stand shoulder to shoulder with the valiant armed forces of Pakistan to thwart every Indian aggression from across the LoC.

The minister urged upon the international community, especially the United Nations Security Council to move in for convening a special session to deescalate the fast rising tension at the frontiers including the Line of Control in Jammu Kashmir.

India lambasted for

LoC violation

In the annual meeting of Potato Growers Society Okara (PGSO), the participants condemned the violation of LoC by Indian jets. They said that PM Modi should not play warmongering dramas to win Indian elections.

The participants of the PGSO expressed enthusiastic support to the Armed Forces of Pakistan and expressed determination to stand with the army in every thick and thin.

The meeting was conducted for holding elections of the PGSO for the next three years. Speakers demanded that the government take effective measures to address the woes of the potato growers.