ISLAMABAD - Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday said the security officials would give in-camera briefing to parliamentary leaders of political parties and others on Wednesday evening in Parliament House after the meeting of National Command Authority.

Speaking in the Senate, the minister said Pakistani nation is set to give a strong message to India that world is like a jail for a Muslim and their great aim of life is to embrace Shahadat. He said we are the followers of Hazrat Usman e Ghani (RA) and Hazrat Amir Hamza (RA).

The minister said Pakistanis are peace loving nation, however we could never tolerate any adventurism from enemy and retaliate instantly any such move. India will be divided into 1000 pieces if dare attacking Pakistan, the nation of over 220 million people, he added.

He said the whole nation is united to give a befitting reply to India, the sham democracy and making life of minority miserable within India.

He said the whole nation including opposition Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) stands firmly behind Prime Minister Imran Khan. Later, the Senate session was adjourned to meet again on Friday morning.