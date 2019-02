Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the incidents of Nimra and Kasre-e-Naz where five innocent children died have left burden on his heart. We have to take necessary and effective steps to stop such incidents.

This he said on Tuesday while presiding over a weekly law and order meeting but this time it was held after two weeks. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Advisor to CM Murtaza Wahab, IG Sindh Dr Kaleem Imam, Principal Secretary to CM Saijd Jamal Abro, Home Secretary Kazi Kabir, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shahlwani, Adl IG Karachi Dr Ameer Shaikh, Adl IG Special Branch Dr Waliullah Dal, DIGs of different zone of Karachi and IGs from Divisional Headquarters joined the meeting through video link.

The meeting started with five cases, Nimra Baig killed in crossfire, Kasr-e-Naz tragedy where five children died, Malir building collapse, Larkana incident in which three labourers of Bajaur were killed and Irshad Ranajhani murder case.

The chief minister was given briefing about the Nirma case and said the inquiry was in progress and would be submitted to the chief minister within few days. The chief minister said that the killing of an innocent final year MBBS student, Nirma, 20, was quite painful. “There must be her dreams and the dream of her family but all went shattered,” he said and directed IG police to conduct inquiry thoroughly and also start police training particularly about dealing with robbers and dacoits in the market and on the main roads.

The commissioner Karachi briefed the chief minister about the killing of five children at Kasr-e-Naz and said that the lab reports were being awaited. He said that the father of the children said that when he was taking his wife to hospital his children were also crying but he did not pay his heed to them. He thought that they were also calling his when they were struggling of life but he could not attend them.

The chief minister said that may God give courage to the father and mother who lost their five children. The chief minister ordered chief secretary to further strengthen Sindh Food Authority and direct them to keep testing kitchens of restaurants and eateries. The cause of the death as being presumed by the police and others is said to be something else instead of food.

Talking about Malir building collapse, the chief minister was told that the building was constructed without any approved plan. He was informed that all the agencies, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), KMC, Rangers, Police and every one rushed there for rescue operation. This created some problems in rescue work at this the chief minister directed chief secretary to develop a system under which only one agency would be responsible to carry out rescue operation.

The chief minister was told that the investigation into Irashad Ranjhani was in progress. The case was being investigated from all angels, including personal enmity, dacoity attempt or any other reason. The chief minister directed IG police to complete investigation process within two days and report him.

The DIG Larkana briefing the chief minister said that about killing of three labourers at Larkana through video link. He said that various culprits involved in the incident directly and indirectly have been arrested. The main culprits were still at large but all his links have been established. The chief minister talking to DIG Sukkur on video link said that a person was attacked at Khairpur on a similar patter as were attacked in Larkana. He said such incidents were unacceptable at any cost, therefore police patrolling must be intensified.

On a query the DIG told the chief minister the killers of Ramsha Wassan murder case have been arrested. Appropriate security has been provided to the family and in the investigation process the family have been taken on board. He also said that Ramesh who was kidnapped one and a half month ago have been recovered. The chief minister directed IG police to issue necessary directives to all the police ranges and zones to improve law and order in their respective areas.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directed Sindh police to support district administration and Forest Department to vacate forest land and other properties of Hindu community members illegally occupied by some people.

He said that the 70,000 acres of forest land was under encroachment and out which some 25,000 acres have been vacated. “Now, the forest department needs some police force to vacate their remaining land,” he said and directed IG police to support the forest department for the purpose.