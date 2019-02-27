Share:

The National Command Authority (NCA) will meet today (Wednesday) to discuss a response to India's Line of Control (LoC) violation.

The NCA is the apex civilian-led command headed by the prime minister to oversee the policy formulation, exercises, deployment, research and development, employment and operational command and control of the country’s nuclear arsenals.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had chaired a meeting of the National Security Council(NSC) during which it was announced that a meeting of NCA has been summoned today.

The NSC had rejected Indian claims of targeting an alleged terrorist camp near Balakot and said that Pakistan will decide the time and place of response to the aggression.

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Tuesday also warned India that it was time to "wait for our surprise".

Indian military aircraft violated the LoC as they "intruded" from the Muzaffarabad sector and were forced to return owing to the timely response of the Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor said early Tuesday.

The incursion into the Pakistani air space follows a series of threats by Indian political and military leadership following the attack on an Indian Army convoy at Pulwama by a local youth, in reaction to the oppression unleashed by the occupational forces.