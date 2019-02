Share:

ISLAMABAD-Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) has decided to establish model pharmacies in fourteen big cities of the country including federal capital, the official said on Tuesday.

The decision of establishing model pharmacies has been taken to ensure the availability of essential medicines for the patients as they do not face a shortage of it.

An official said that the decision has been taken by the federal minister for NHS Aamer Mehmmod Kiyani in the meeting held here and Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP) has been ordered to take measures for establishing of model pharmacies.

Official added that initially the pharmacies will be established in fourteen big cities of the country while later the project will be extended in other cities of the country also.

The official said that the model pharmacies monitored by the federal and provincial drug authorities will ensure the availability of life-saving drugs in pharmacies round the clock.

The notification issued said that I am directed to inform you that it has been desired by the Minister of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination (NHSR&C) that model pharmacies may be established throughout Pakistan to ensure the availability of essential drugs.

It has been decided that model pharmacies may be established throughout Pakistan to ensure the availability of essential drugs reported short in the market.

In the first phase model pharmacies will be identified in the cities including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, D.I Khan, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Muzaffarabad, Gilgit, and Loralai,

The directors of Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP) in all provinces have been asked to identify suitable pharmacies in the areas in mentioned cities so that they may be declared as Model Pharmacies by DRAP.

According to terms and references, names and address of the pharmacies will be obtained in these cities and appropriate pharmacy will be declared as a model pharmacy.

The pharmacy will be advised through PPMA, Pharma Bureau and PCDA to supply and maintain the availability of all drugs including essential drugs reported short of and on.

Area Federal Inspector of Drugs in coordination with Provincial Drug Inspectors shall be responsible to ensure availability and submit weekly reports to the respective additional directors.

Additional directors will supervise and monitor the activities in their respective provinces. They will also forward consolidate report of their province to DRAP headquarters for further necessary.

Availability committee will monitor the overall situation on weekly basis and apprises the CEO, DRAP on weekly basis and as and when required. After a successful experience, this facility will be extended to all big cities and later on all district level.

It said that field offices are requested to prepare the list of pharmacies to be declared as Model Pharmacy in their respective area of jurisdiction.

DRAP focal person should be nominated in the respective offices for coordination and implementation of this scheme in true letter and spirit.

Two WhatsApp groups will be established at DRAP headquarter, one group for nominated regulatory officers of these firms and the other comprising of all the additional directors/officers-in-charge, DRAP field offices.

DRAP focal persons should also coordinate with provincial drug authorities in this respect so that the instructions of Higher Authorities may be implemented in the best public interest.