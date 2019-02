Share:

LAHORE-Federal Minister of Information Fawad Chauadhry said on Tuesday that the Assocation of Cinema Exhibition has decided to boycott Indian content in the country following the breach of the Line of Control (LOC) by New Delhi, which further exacerbates the already tense relations between the two neighboring countries.

The minister said in a tweet that there would be no Bollywood film released in Pakistan as the association of cinema exhibitors announced to boycott Indian content. Fawad also said he instructed the Pakistan Regulatory Association for Electronic Media (Pemra) to act against Indian advertising.

The move comes hours after the Indian Air Force (IAF) infringed Pakistan’s airspace near the Line of Control (LoC) earlier on Tuesday and was chased away by jets from the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), which immediately scrambled to thwart any aggressive move. Cinemas in the cantonment of Lahore stopped the screening of Indian films on February 22.

Earlier,India banned Pakistani artistes from performing in bollywood films. Tensions have risen between the two rivals following the Pulwama attack on Feb 14, claiming the lives of 45 Indian soldiers in the occupied Indian Kashmir.