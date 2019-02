Share:

ISLAMABAD-Reacting to the intrusion of India aircrafts into Pakistan, the senators Tuesday said in one voice that Pakistan should give a befitting response to India for violating its airspace and urged that a national narrative should come against the Indian aggression as a result of Thursday’s joint sitting of the parliament.

Taking part in the debate on the situation developing out of the Indian Air Force’s intrusion across the Line of Control (LoC), the lawmakers, both from treasury and opposition benches, said in the Senate that the whole nation stood united behind the country’s armed force while setting aside all political differences.

The house started the debate while suspending its usual business present on the orders of the day.

The legislators said that India Prime Minister Narendra Modoli actually wanted to contest the general elections on the basis of anti-Pakistan narrative to get a political mileage. They also said that India’s human rights violations and atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) were at peak and it wanted to hide these grave abuses through such tactics. They also urged the government to demand from Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) to withdraw invitation earlier extended to Indian External Affairs Minister to participate in its meet scheduled to be held next month and start parliamentary diplomacy to expose India at international level. They said that India needed introspection as it was taking such illegal actions because it was facing different challenges including Kashmir movement and the case of India spy Kulbhushan Jadhav before International Court of Justice (ICJ). The treasury side also suggested that nuclear weapons should be used to teach a lesson to India.

Leader of Opposition Raja Zafarul Haq opening the debate said that all political parties were united on the issue. He, however, reminded Prime Minister Iran Khan of his remarks, he gave some days earlier, that Pakistan would give a befitting response to Indian aggression. “These words are echoing in my ears today,” he said.

Former chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani taking part in the debate of said that they wanted to convey India that a befitting response would be given to this aggression and the whole nation stood by armed forces. “Let there be no doubt in the mind of everyone on the aggression of India,” he said and urged all political forces to bury their differences till the time once for all.

“Foreign Minister Shah Manhood Qureshi instead of addressing a press conference should have come into the parliament and announce those decisions in the parliament they made in the National Security Committee meeting,” he said adding that they endorse these decision.

PPP Senator Raza Rabbani demanded from the OIC to withdraw its invitation extended to Sushma Swaraj to participate in its meet next month. He also urged the government to take up this matter with OIC. “India has violated the ground and airspace of Pakistan. Rabbani also urged the government that parliamentary diplomacy should be used to expose India at international level.

JI Senator Mushtaq Ahmed said that this violation was expected the way Indian media was creating hype after Pulwama attack. “We should show unity and stand behind the arm.” He said that OIC should be pressurised to withdraw the invitation and the house should give a strong message over this air space violation and condemned India for its human rights violation in IOK.

MQM Senator Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif said that it was no advisable to talk about going into war with any country. PTI Senator Mohsin Aziz said that war mongering should not be promoted but Pakistan should give a befitting response to this violation.

MQM lawmaker Khush Bakht Shujaat said that the Indian government was using anti-Pakistan narrative to contest election.

PTI legislator Noman Wazir viewed, “They should take a very tough stance.” He added that they should forget the Cold Start Doctrine rather follow the First Attack Doctrine. He suggested that a Whole Committee of the House should be called to debate all these suggestions. “Go and eliminate the air bases of India,” he said.

PML-N Senator Javed Abbasi said that PM Narendra Modi’s government was playing a high drama only to win the election. He added that government and opposition was on the same page on the issue.

JUI-F Senator Moulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri lashed out at the government for PM’s remarks that a befitting response would be given to any Indian aggression. He questioned how an enemy challenged the territorial boundary of Pakistan and the latter didn’t respond.

He said that they did not hope that India would intrude into Pakistan’s space and returns easily and added that perhaps Pakistan as not well prepared. The lawmakers protested over Haideri’s remarks.

Leader of the House Shibli Faraz said that Haideri was trying to divide the nation. Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani said that they should not give a wrong message from the house.

State Minister for Interior Shehryar Afridi in his remarks said that all suggestions given by the house would be adopted as part of the national action plan. “Political leadership will take the nation into confidence.”