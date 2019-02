Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation yesterday urged India to stop bloodshed in Kashmir and appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace.

The OIC Contact Group on Kashmir appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan’s offer for peace and dialogue to India to resolve all issues. The Contact Group also expressed deep concern over the heightened tension and called for immediate de-escalation in the region.

The OIC Contact Group on Kashmir held an emergency meeting at the OIC General Secretariat in Jeddah. The meeting was called preceding the 46th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers being held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, a foreign ministry statement said.

The meeting was chaired, on behalf of the secretary general by Assistant Secretary General Amb Hameed A Opeloyeru, and attended by Foreign Secretary of Pakistan Tehmina Janjua and Permanent Representatives of Azerbaijan Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Niger. The meeting was also attended by President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Masood Khan.

In his opening remarks, speaking on behalf of the OIC secretary general, the assistant secretary general expressed grave concern at the rising tension in South Asia, strongly condemned the recent wave of repression, brutal killing of innocent Kashmiri civilians by the Indian occupied forces, frequent incidents of rape especially of minor girls, and reiterated OIC’s principled position on supporting the people of Jammu and Kashmir in achieving their legitimate rights, including the right of self-determination.

He emphasized that the conflict should be resolved in accordance with the aspiration of Kashmiri people and OIC and United Nations resolutions.

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua apprised the participants on the recent Indian threats to regional peace and security and continued Indian repression and recent escalation in atrocities against Kashmiris.

The foreign secretary reaffirmed Pakistan’s political, moral and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir in their struggle to achieve the inalienable right to self-determination. She recalled Prime Minister Khan’s concrete offer for dialogue to India.

Masood Khan, President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, briefed the members on the continued oppressive policies of Indian security forces in held Kashmir that had alienated Kashmiri people.

The members of the Contact Group reiterated their continued support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and called on India to immediately stop repressive security operations against the people of Jammu and Kashmir, respect the fundamental and basic human rights and address the dispute in accordance with the relevant OIC and United Nations Security Council resolutions on the subject as well as the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people, the principle of self-determination and human rights.

The Contact Group called on the OIC and the UN secretary to use their good offices to arrest the dangerous escalation by India which is a threat to the regional peace and security. It was underscored that priority should be given to peace and dialogue. The Contact Group was formed in 1994 to coordinate the policy of OIC on Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the acting foreign secretary summoned the Indian acting high commissioner and strongly condemned the Indian violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The acting foreign secretary categorically stated that the Indian aggression was a threat to regional peace and stability and would get a befitting response by Pakistan at a time and a place of its choice.

The acting foreign secretary also condemned the baseless Indian allegations against Pakistan’s involvement in the recent attack in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and reiterated Pakistan’s principled position of continuing support to the peaceful political struggle of the Kashmiri people for the realisation of the right to self-determination as enshrined in the UN Security Council resolutions.

OIC INVITATION TO SWARAJ RUBBING SALT ON OUR WOUNDS: GEELANI

APP adds: In Indian-occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman Syed Ali Geelani reacted sharply to the invitation extended to the Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to attend its session.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Geelani in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “Muslims in Kashmir are bruised by continued repression and torture.

“Jammu and Kashmir has been occupied against all moral, ethical, democratic and human norms, leading to unending bloodshed and widespread devastation. Killings, jails, torture, bullets, pellets, rape and molestation have become a usual tool.

When all these measures failed, India is now trying to change the demography of Muslim majority Jammu and Kashmir.”

“57 Muslim countries have never come to the rescue of Muslim Ummah and now this representative forum, instead of putting balm on the bleeding wounds of Kashmiri Muslims is ready to welcome our killers, rubbing salt on our wounds. Inviting those whose hands are drenched in our blood is unfortunate,” he added.

“Active members of this forum should have resisted such move and conveyed a clear message to India that it is in no way acceptable to the guardians of this Ummah,” Geelani said.