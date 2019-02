Share:

Let’s begin with the obvious and basic facts. In too early and dark hours of Tuesday morning, Indian Air Force planes made an intrusive attempt. They were timely checked and instantly flew back without causing any damage.

Major General Asif Ghafoor, Director General of the ISPR, reported the details about this intrusion through a timely and terse Tweet. There certainly was no attempt to hush-hush.

India behaved otherwise. Its official spokespersons unleashed the boastful claims of hitting a “terrorist camp in Pakistan” through the same intrusion. There also were claims of “300 deaths”.

The attempt to intrude was rather projected as a ‘preemptive strike.’ Although there was no talk of ‘retribution’ etc., all possible means of propaganda were fully employed to tell the world as if the said “raid” was a “punitive strike.” The Pulwama incident last week had ‘provoked’ it.

In this age of satellite imagery, night-vision cameras and laser-guided gadgetry, no one cared to furnish any supporting material to these claims. The pomp and fury did sound hollow.

We are also living in an era of fake news, though. The story spread by the Indians sated millions, addicted to seek the exciting kicks from their smart phones. Media managers of our state made no serious attempt to scuttle the spread of this story. Now, a sitting of the National Assembly of Pakistan was scheduled to begin at 11 pm. Prime Minister Imran Khan had ample time to get a brief statement prepared about the intrusive attempt.

He should have begun his day by reading the said statement from the floor of the National Assembly. By reading it there, he could have told the world, convincingly, as to what really had happened Tuesday morning.

A statement read by the prime minister before an elected house carries tremendous weight. It also works like the most effective tool for demolishing fake news.

By telling his side of the Tuesday event, the prime minister could have instantly scuttled all the spins and counter spins that keyboard warriors of both India and Pakistan kept indulging in excitedly. At least the mass of Pakistanis must have felt at ease by his statement. He didn’t make any effort. Instead of starting his working day from the National Assembly, he preferred to summon an emergency meeting of the National Security Committee at the Prime Minister’s Secretariat.

Don’t blame the opposition, if they took total control of the house proceedings by vocally protesting over the absence of Prime Minister, or any of the relevant ministers.

Their complaints sounded so justified that even a veteran of parliamentary business from the treasury benches, Syed Fakhar Imam, stood to support the demand for a joint parliamentary sitting.

“Our representatives” surely deserved to have an exhaustive briefing over an incident that had induced mass scale anxiety.

To rub in the same point, Hina Rabbani Khar, a former foreign minister, delivered an impressively focused speech. Besides asserting the validity of an elected house, when it comes to dealing with issues of national security, Ms Khar also expressed a forcefully articulated position on another “sensitive subject.”

Like the rest of her opposition colleagues, she could also not fathom as to how Pakistan could let the Indian External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj, address a “special session,” held under the banner of the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC).

In the name of celebrating “50 years of Islamic Cooperation,” United Arab Emirates had invited her as a “special guest” to speak at a function, coinciding with holding of a special session of Foreign Ministers from “OIC countries,” in Dubai on March 1 and 2.

Ms Rabbani was too correct to underline that Modi’s India had been trying hard to project its Hindu roots and identity. How could its foreign minister gatecrash into an exclusively “Islamic Club?”

As if the nonstop incidence of mob lynching in the name of protecting cows and their honor were not enough, we also had been getting a flood of reports, showing mass scale harassment of Kashmiris living in metropolitan cities of India since the Pulwama incident. Tuesday morning, India had also tried to intrude into the sovereign territory of Pakistan. It was a clear act of aggression against a state that happened to be the most populous “Islamic Republic.”

Pakistan is one of the founder countries of the OIC. Our “brother” countries must think twice before inviting the Indian External Affairs Minister to an OIC-connected event. The points drummed by Hina Rabbani Khar inspired many legislators following her in speechmaking.

The PTI members tried hard to cloud the questions related to Indian Minister’s presence as a “special guest” to an OIC-connected event by fondly recalling the “special relationship,” Prime Minister Imran Khan had cultivated with some Gulf countries. The slavish praise didn’t help to elude the question, however.

After the intrusive attempt of Tuesday, it certainly is very difficult for Pakistan to swallow the Indian External Affairs Minister’s presence at an OIC-connected event. No doubt, the UAE, had generously come forward to furnish substantive financial cushion to Pakistan, economically feeling stuck in dire straits these days. But sentiments often prevail over reason and reality.

“Brothers,” who have invited Ms Sushma Swaraj as a “special guest” to an OIC-connected event should also consider our sentiments with a large heart.