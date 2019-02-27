Share:

Speaking in a video clip, captured Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan has said on Wednesday that the Pakistan army’s behaviour was quite professional and impressive.

The captured Indian officer said that he wanted ‘to bring this on record’ that he has being treated well and the personnel of the Pakistan Army ‘were thorough gentlemen’.

Abhinandan further said that he would not change his statement if he goes back to his country also. Upon being questioned, during the video, the Indian army officer responded by saying that he was not supposed to reveal information. He also refused to answer when asked about the nature of his mission.

Captured Indian Wing Commander Abhinandan was seen in the video, sipping tea from a cup, and replying to questions. “The tea is fantastic, thank you,” he said in response to a question. “I am married,” said the IAF pilot when inquired about some details of his personnel life.