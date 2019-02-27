Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that the shooting of two Indian aircrafts – invading Pakistani airspace – demonstrates Pakistan’s right, will and capability to defend ourselves.

Chairing a special consultative meeting in Islamabad on Wednesday, the minister said that Pakistan does not want war. He said, “The country hopes that India would come to the table to resolve all outstanding issues.”

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and high-level officials attended the consultative meeting underway at Foreign Ministry to discuss tensed regional situation and heightened escalation between Pakistan and India.

The Foreign Minister said that India’s aggressive designs for political purposes can jeopardize peace in the region. He said that Pakistan would continue its diplomatic efforts for restoration of peace.

Qureshi also said that the Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has once again invited India to come to the dialogue table for peace in the region. The meeting decided to intensify interactions with political leadership of important countries.

FM Qureshi said that Indian aggression for achieving its political motives will affect regional peace. He added that Islamabad will continue its diplomatic efforts for restoration of peace in the region. The meeting decided to enhance contacts with the political leadership of important countries citing emerging challenges to regional peace.

He clarified that Wednesday’s strike from Pakistan side demonstrated right to self-defence. He said in a Twitter message that Pakistan was not in favour of war and hoped for India to prefer table talks to resolve outstanding issues.