Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Jam Kamal Khan Pakistan’s desire for peace should not be construed as weakness.

Addressing the Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday, Jam Kamal Khan said that Pakistan is an independent and responsible state.

He said that being a nuclear power, we know well how to defend our motherland. Terming India an irresponsible state, the chief minister said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) created unrest in New Delhi.

He said that Pakistan successfully foiled Indian conspiracies on diplomatic front and presented its view point effectively before the world. Jam Kamal said that India had evil plan pertaining to Afghan peace process.